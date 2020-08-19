Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,781,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524,375 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $164,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

