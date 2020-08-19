Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNTFF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TNTFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.00.

