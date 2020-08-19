TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 82.6% in July

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. TEMENOS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

