TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 82.6% in July

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. TEMENOS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

