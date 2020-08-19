Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.64.
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile
