Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

