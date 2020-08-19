Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 187.4% in July

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,346. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

