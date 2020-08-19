Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.96 Million

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post $785.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $775.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $582.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Cfra reduced their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

TER traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,496. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

