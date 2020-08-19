Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in August

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the July 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Terrascend in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Terrascend alerts:

Shares of TRSSF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,634. Terrascend has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.