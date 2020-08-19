Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,887.09

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,887.09, but opened at $1,898.99. Tesla shares last traded at $1,899.24, with a volume of 337,307 shares trading hands.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $913.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.09 billion, a PE ratio of 992.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,527 shares of company stock worth $66,168,299. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

