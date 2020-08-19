Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.15, approximately 356,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,420,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

