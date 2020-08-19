Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $383.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00031167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,333,783 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

