TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the July 30th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 43,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,442. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $262.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.48.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

