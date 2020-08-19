Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $198,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

