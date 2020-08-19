Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $173,800.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00.

YMAB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. 4,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,405. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

