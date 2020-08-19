Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 399,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.91. 25,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

