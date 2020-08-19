Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,122,841 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,122,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,009,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

