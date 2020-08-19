Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 248,561 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,561 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $144,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.37 and a 200 day moving average of $291.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.