Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 592,975 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 462.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,975 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $36,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. 419,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,431. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

