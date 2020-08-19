Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,559 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,948. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

