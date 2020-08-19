Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 403,676 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 403,676 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

