Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,464 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.48. 82,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.60. The company has a market cap of $1,023.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

