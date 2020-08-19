Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 571.9% in August

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a growth of 571.9% from the July 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLSA shares. ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,286. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

