TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 176.2% in August

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the July 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOELY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 41,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,477. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.