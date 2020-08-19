Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,125,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

TORXF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 69,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,257. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TORXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

