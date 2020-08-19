Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,125,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

TORXF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 69,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,257. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TORXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

