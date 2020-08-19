Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 690.0 days.

TOSCF remained flat at $$14.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

