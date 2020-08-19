TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,105 shares of company stock worth $3,636,031. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,338. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

