TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the July 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 85,830 shares of company stock valued at $151,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 45,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

