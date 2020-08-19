TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

