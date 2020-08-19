Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.76. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $114.93. 768,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

