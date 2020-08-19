Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $7.86 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $31.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $31.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $34.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. 768,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

