Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in June

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

