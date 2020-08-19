Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

