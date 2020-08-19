Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.76

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 5517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

