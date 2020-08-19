Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.04, 168,912 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,713,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.93.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trevena by 186.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trevena by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

