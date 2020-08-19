Trexcoin (TREX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded down 66% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $1,241.21 and $7.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded down 89.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00043468 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin (TREX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

