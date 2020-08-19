Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

