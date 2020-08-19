Truepoint Inc. Acquires 7,238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.