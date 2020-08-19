Truepoint Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,832,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

