Truepoint Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,615,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

IWV traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,560. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

