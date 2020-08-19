Truepoint Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 42,686,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,295,789. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

