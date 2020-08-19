Truepoint Inc. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 443,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,166. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

