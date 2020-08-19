Truepoint Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 8,910,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,157,244. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

