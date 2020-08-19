Truepoint Inc. Purchases 879 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 72.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.