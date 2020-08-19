Truepoint Inc. Sells 141,711 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

