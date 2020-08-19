Truepoint Inc. Sells 163,437 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after buying an additional 1,284,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,948,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,802,000 after buying an additional 1,563,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,893,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after buying an additional 1,150,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 521,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

