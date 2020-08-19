Truepoint Inc. Sells 16,695 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

