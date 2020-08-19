Truepoint Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 296,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.