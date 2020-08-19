Truepoint Inc. Sells 93,099 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 29.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $366,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. 2,290,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,881. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

