Truepoint Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 273,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,792. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

