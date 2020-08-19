Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 199,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

