TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.15. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,132. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.64.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

